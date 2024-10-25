How to watch Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis: Date, time, fight card & more info

Don't miss Saturday’s boxing bonanza from Manchester

We were all left frustrated when the planned Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis Super-Lightweight showdown was postponed in August, no more so than Jack Catterall, who picked up a training injury during the build-up to the originally scheduled clash.

Watch Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis on DAZN

However, the wait further intensifies the anticipation and boxing buffs are now salivating at the prospect of Catterall and Prograis finally getting it on at one of the UK's newest indoor arenas, the Co-op Live, in Manchester on Saturday, October 26.

The August abandonment caused further annoyance for the Catterall camp, as their man ‘El Gato’ was on a roll and gaining momentum following a stunning victory over his bitter rival, Josh Taylor, in an exciting all-British encounter in Leeds in May.

Article continues below

It was redemption for Catterall, whose only previous professional loss came against Josh Taylor in a contentious points defeat during their world title clash in 2022. Catterall, who is top-5 ranked by Ring Magazine and by the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF, is now on a three-fight win streak, and he knows he should be rewarded with another world title shot in 2025 if he delivers the goods this weekend.

Getty Images

Catterall’s opponent in Manchester is the former two-time 140lbs world champ, Regis Prograis. The 35-year-old American, who fights out of New Orleans, is looking to rebuild himself as a creditable world contender following a below-par display against Devin Haney during their title encounter in San Francisco last December.

The defeat, by unanimous decision, saw Prograis lose his WBC belt. Some boxing pundits believe Catterall is catching the American at the perfect time. Still, with 83% of Prograis’ wins by knockout, the Lancashire fighter won’t be underestimating the task that awaits him. Other eye-catching match-ups on Saturday’s Manchester card include the all-English tear-up between Reece Bellotti and Michael Gomez Jr, with the British and Commonwealth Super-Featherweight belt on the line.

Getty Images

Sunderland’s unbeaten rising star Pat McCormack returns to the ring for his first fight in 15 months. The former Olympic silver-medallist takes on Argentina’s William Andres Herrera for the vacant WBA Intercontinental welterweight crown.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital pre-fight info you need to know, including how to watch or stream the clash and when all the action gets underway.

When will Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis take place?

Date Saturday, October 26 Location Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK Start time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET (11 am PT) Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm BST / 5 pm ET (2 pm PT)

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis raises the curtain for boxing at the UK's newest and largest world-class arena, the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, which holds a capacity of 23,500. It's situated in the Etihad Campus next to the City of Manchester Stadium. Opened in May this year, it has the largest capacity of any indoor arena in Europe, with 23,500 seats. The arena has plans to host around 120 events per year. In addition to boxing and live music, there are proposals to host many sporting events, including basketball, netball, tennis, esports and gymnastics.

How to watch or stream Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis

Catterall vs Prograis and the supporting card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US, and worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £9.99 a month on a 12-month deal. A flexible pass, worth £19.99 a month, is also available, and you can cancel anytime. A 1-month DAZN subscription costs $24.99 in the US, while a 1-year version costs $224.99.

Watch Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis from anywhere with a VPN

If the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We would reccomend NordVPN if you're stuck on which VPN to go for, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to figure out which one is best for you.

Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis Super featherweight (British and Commonwealth title) Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jnr Welterweight (WBA Intercontinental title) Pat McCormack vs Williams Andres Herrera Super lightweight James Flint vs Campbell Hatton Featherweight Joe McGrail vs Lewis Morris

Jack Catterall professional boxing stats

Age: 31

Height: 5' 7" / 170 cm

Reach: 68.9" / 175 cm

Total fights: 30

Record: 29-1-0

% wins by KO/TKO: 45

Regis Prograis professional boxing stats

Age: 35

Height: 5' 8" / 173 cm

Reach: 66.9" / 170 cm

Total fights: 31

Record: 29-2-0

% wins by KO/TKO: 83