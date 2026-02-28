How to watch & stream Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez: Date, fight card, streaming links & more

Boxing fans are set for a huge night this Saturday, February 28, 2026, as Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez face off in a super-featherweight title unification clash from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Both fighters enter with world titles on the line - Navarrete’s WBO belt and Nunez’s IBF strap - in what’s being billed as an all-Mexican war at 130 lbs. Recent form suggests nonstop action, with Nunez’s powerful 27 knockout wins and Navarrete’s aggressive, relentless style likely to fuel an explosive main event. The full card is being shown live on DAZN and features a strong supporting lineup of bouts for fight night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Navarrete vs. Nunez, from fight date and global start times to how to watch and stream around the world.

When is Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez?

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, United States

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, United States Start time: Around 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 AM GMT (Sunday) with the main event expected later after the undercards.

This massive super-featherweight unification headline bout is the centrepiece of a stacked Matchroom Boxing card live from Arizona, with prelims starting earlier in the evening.

How to watch or stream Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez

📺 DAZN: The entire fight card, including Navarrete vs Nunez, will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide with a subscription. You can watch on smart TVs, phones, tablets, web browsers and streaming devices.

The entire fight card, including Navarrete vs Nunez, will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide with a subscription. You can watch on smart TVs, phones, tablets, web browsers and streaming devices. 🔗 Streaming link: Visit the official DAZN page to sign up and stream live.

Visit the official DAZN page to sign up and stream live. DAZN subscription info: Current DAZN plans include monthly or annual options, giving access to boxing, MMA and other live combat sports. Subscriptions vary by region and often include replays and highlights.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez fight card

Below is the confirmed fight card for Saturday’s show, taking place in Glendale:

Fight Weight / Details Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez IBF & WBO World Super-Featherweight Unification Tahmir Smalls vs Abel Ramos Welterweight Emiliano Vargas vs Agustin Quintana Super Lightweight Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez Super Bantamweight Hector Beltran Jr vs Cesar Diaz Featherweight / Main Card

Navarrete & Nunez: Tale of the Tape

Emanuel Navarrete

Nickname: “Vaquero”

Titles: WBO Super-Featherweight Champion

Record: 39-2-1 (32 KOs)

Profile: A feared puncher with relentless output, Navarrete is one of boxing’s most exciting world champions.

Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez

Nickname: “Sugar”

Titles: IBF Super-Featherweight Champion

Record: 29-1 (27 KOs)

Profile: A brutal knockout artist and reigning IBF ruler, Nunez has one of the best KO ratios in the division.

Where else to watch the action

DAZN App: Available on devices such as smart TVs, phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and PCs.

Replays & highlights: If you miss the live broadcast, replays and highlights will be available through the DAZN platform.