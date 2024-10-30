How to watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2024

Catch the best names in the game as they go head-to-head in the Middle East

The DP World Tour reaches its penultimate weekend this November as players descend upon the world-famous Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for the first of two playoff events that will decide the season's ultimate success.

Held at Yas Links once again, the event leads into the climactic DP World Tour Championship as part of a two-weekend finale that swings through the United Arab Emirates, following a first-ever journey east for the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

Some of the biggest names in golf will be among the contenders, with Frenchman Victor Perez likely to be keen to keep the trophy he claimed for the first time last year following his success in the Middle East.

With next year's Ryder Cup plans starting to emerge, it will represent a great chance for many to move themselves further into the frame for selection in the famed team tournament between Europe and the United States.

It’s all shaping up to be another terrific weekend, so when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? GOAL brings you our guide to watching the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

When is the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship?

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be held between Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10. It is the penultimate DP World Tour season event, forming part of a two-tournament playoff schedule with the climactic DP World Tour Championship.

Originally held in 2006, it has been a regular feature on the schedule since then, with Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton among those who have enjoyed success in the event.

Where will the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship be played?

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event has been held there since 2022 when it was initially held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. It marks the third time the event has been held on the course, located north of the area.

What channel will show the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in the USA?

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be shown on television by the Golf Channel and streamed on FuboTV.

2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship schedule

Date Watch Thursday, June 13 Golf Channel / FuboTV Friday, June 14 Golf Channel / FuboTV Saturday, June 15 Golf Channel / FuboTV Sunday, June 16 Golf Channel / FuboTV

Who has the most titles at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship?

The Abu Dhabi Golf Championship has been won a record three times by Martin Kaymer, with the German enjoying success in 2008, 2010 and 2011.

It has also been won on two occasions by another two players, with Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood the double winners.

Recent Open Golf Championship winners