Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
Watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship live on
Angelica Daujotas

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship 2024

TV Guide & Streaming

Catch the best names in the game as they go head-to-head in the Middle East

The DP World Tour reaches its penultimate weekend this November as players descend upon the world-famous Abu Dhabi Golf Championship for the first of two playoff events that will decide the season's ultimate success.

Held at Yas Links once again, the event leads into the climactic DP World Tour Championship as part of a two-weekend finale that swings through the United Arab Emirates, following a first-ever journey east for the Genesis Championship in South Korea.

Some of the biggest names in golf will be among the contenders, with Frenchman Victor Perez likely to be keen to keep the trophy he claimed for the first time last year following his success in the Middle East.

Padraig Harrington

With next year's Ryder Cup plans starting to emerge, it will represent a great chance for many to move themselves further into the frame for selection in the famed team tournament between Europe and the United States.

It’s all shaping up to be another terrific weekend, so when does it take place? Where will it unfold? How can you catch all the action? GOAL brings you our guide to watching the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship.

When is the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship?

Adrian Meronk

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be held between Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10. It is the penultimate DP World Tour season event, forming part of a two-tournament playoff schedule with the climactic DP World Tour Championship.

Originally held in 2006, it has been a regular feature on the schedule since then, with Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry and Tyrell Hatton among those who have enjoyed success in the event.

Where will the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship be played?

Yas Links Abu Dhabi Golf

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event has been held there since 2022 when it was initially held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. It marks the third time the event has been held on the course, located north of the area.

What channel will show the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in the USA?

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be shown on television by the Golf Channel and streamed on FuboTV.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for golf and general sports fans.

2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship schedule

DateWatch
Thursday, June 13Golf Channel / FuboTV
Friday, June 14Golf Channel / FuboTV
Saturday, June 15Golf Channel / FuboTV
Sunday, June 16Golf Channel / FuboTV

Who has the most titles at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship?

The Abu Dhabi Golf Championship has been won a record three times by Martin Kaymer, with the German enjoying success in 2008, 2010 and 2011.

It has also been won on two occasions by another two players, with Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood the double winners.

Recent Open Golf Championship winners

YearWinner
2024TBD
2023Victor Perez
2022Thomas Pieters
2021Tyrrell Hatton
2020Lee Westwood
2019Shane Lowry
2018Tommy Fleetwood
2017Tommy Fleetwood
2016Rickie Fowler
2015Gary Stal
2014Rory McIlroy
Frequently asked questions

Victor Perez won the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship to take the trophy for the first time in his career. He saw off the challenge of Min Woo Lee and Sebastian Soderberg to win by one stroke.

The next event after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Golf Championship will be the DP World Tour Championship, held a week later at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard will be the defending victor at the event after his win in 2023.