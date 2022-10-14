WATCH: Did you see that Southgate?! Toney scores delightful backheel to give Brentford the lead against Brighton

Ivan Toney scored a fantastic backheel goal to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against Brighton in Friday evening's only Premier League match.

Toney opened scoring with excellent backheel

His seventh league goal this season

Striker pushing for place in England's World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Toney rounded off a fine move from Brentford when Frank Onyeka's square ball found him in the middle of the Brighton box. The striker managed to flick it past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to put the home side in the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney will be hoping that England boss Gareth Southgate was watching as the 26-year-old hopes to secure a place in the squad for the World Cup in November. He now has seven goals and two assists in the Premier League from 10 matches this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD? After the clash against Brighton, Brentford are in action against Chelsea in the Premier League on October 19.