WATCH: Shocking scenes as fan attacks goalkeeper with corner flag during Izmir derby clash in Turkey
- Game halted after problems in the stands
- Ambulances on the field of play
- Fan hit Altay player after jumping fence
WHAT HAPPENED? Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc was the man to be attacked, with several strikes rained down on him before he crumpled to the turf. The game in question, which saw Izmir foes go head-to-head, had already been halted after firecrackers were set off in the stands and two ambulances had to enter the field of play in order to help injured supporters.
Göztepeli taraftarın Altay kalecisi Ozan Evrim’e vurduğu anlar! 👀💥pic.twitter.com/YaT13MLbWd— Santra Sports (@SportSantra) November 27, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game in question was taking place at the Gursel Aksel Stadium and had seen less than 20 minutes of play before problems in the crowd first surfaced.
WHAT NEXT? After seeing Ozan attacked, the match officials brought the game to a close and returned all of the players on show to the dressing rooms.
