WATCH: All SEVEN of USMNT goals in history-making Grenada win as Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic & Ricardo Pepi all on scoresheet

Ritabrata Banerjee
Weston McKennie celebrating USMNT 2022-23Getty Images
The USMNT created history on Friday as they scored seven against Grenada in a CONCACAF Nations League clash - check out all the goals below!

WHAT HAPPENED? Leeds United duo Weston McKennie (two) and Brenden Aaronson were on target for USMNT, with Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Alejandro Zendejas also scoring for Anthony Hudson's side in the 7-1 victory. Indeed, it's the first time they've ever scored seven goals in a match played outside of the United States.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The USMNT will look to produce another impressive performance when they take on El Salvador on March 27 in another CONCACAF Nations League match.