WATCH: Touchdown! Ronaldo lands in Saudi capital Riyadh ahead of being presented as an Al-Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo's plane has landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of the superstar's unveiling as an Al-Nassr player.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old's flight touched down in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, late on Monday night. Ronaldo will undergo a medical exam before his transfer to Al-Nassr is finalised and he is unveiled on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is said to have agreed to a two-year contract at Al-Nassr with a salary of around £62 million ($75m).

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal hero will soon be unveiled as Al-Nassr's newest player. It is not clear if he will be called on to feature in their upcoming match against Al-Tai on Thursday or if he will be given time to settle into his new surroundings before making his debut.