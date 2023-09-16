WATCH: An international rivalry brewing at PSV?! USMNT star Ricardo Pepi wins penalty argument with Mexico striker Hirving Lozano in 4-0 win

Ricardo Pepi earned and scored the spot-kick, but Chucky Lozano argued with the American that he should take it on his second debut for PSV.

Pepi earns the penalty

Lozano argues he should take it

Pepi scores the spot-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT attacker won the spot-kick after his header hit the arm of a defender in the box. After a brief VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and both Lozano and Pepi went to grab the ball. Head coach Peter Bosz gave the nod to Pepi, though, much to the dismay of Lozano.

The 20-year-old bagged the penalty for his first league goal with PSV and second in all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USA and Mexico rivalry on the international level is as tense as it can get in terms of Concacaf soccer. Lozano has come up against the USMNT many times for Mexico, and today, it felt like we watched a small episode of that feud at the club level.

It will be interesting to see how Lozano and Pepi get along as club team-mates now.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV? They make their 2023 UEFA Champions League debut Wednesday against Arsenal.