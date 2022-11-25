WATCH: Qatar FINALLY have lift off! Muntari's bullet header gives host nation first World Cup goal
- Muntari scored Qatar's first World Cup goal
- Was not enough to escape defeat
- Qatar facing World Cup exit
WHAT HAPPENED? Muntari scored a fine header in the 71st minute to pull one back for his team and hence became the first player for Qatar to score in a World Cup. He escaped Kalidou Koulibaly and got his head to a cross from the right.
History-maker! 💫— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 25, 2022
Mohammed Muntari scores Qatar's first ever World Cup goal!#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3qdh8EiVAN
QATAR SCORES ITS FIRST EVER GOAL AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/oLogqR1IJd— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: But Muntari's effort was too little too late as Qatar succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Senegal.
WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? Qatar are staring at an early exit from the tournament unless Ecuador beat the Netherlands later tonight. If they do so, the Maroons will take on the Dutch on Tuesday needing to get the better of Louis van Gaal's men to secure a knockout berth.
