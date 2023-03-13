THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has made just two appearances this season for the Bianconeri. He could have had one more but was dropped by Massimiliano Allegri for the first leg of a Europa League last-16 showdown with Freiburg after he reported late for a team meeting.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder could return to action for the clash against Hellas Verona on April 1 given that he recovers completely from the adductor problem.