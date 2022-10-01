WATCH: Partey scores stunner to give Arsenal lead against Tottenham

Thomas Partey's world-class strike from distance gave Arsenal the lead in the north London derby as he smashed into the top corner past Hugo Lloris.

Partey opened scoring in north London derby

Arsenal midfielder bent into top corner past Lloris

Finally scored after 65 attempts from outside box

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A goal from an unlikely source as Partey opened the scoring against Tottenham. It was the 65th shot he's attempted from outside the box in all competitions for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's side couldn't hold onto their lead, however, going into the half-time break level at 1-1.