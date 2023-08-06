Watch out Brighton! Man City keen to sign Kaoru Mitoma as replacement for Riyad Mahrez

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has been targeted by Manchester City as a potential Riyad Mahrez replacement.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mahrez, who spent five years with the Premier League champions, signed a £30 million contract with Al-Ahli earlier this month. The Daily Star claims that Pep Guardiola has taken notice of Brighton's Japanese international. The 26-year-old Brighton star made an impression in the Premier League last year, scoring seven goals in 24 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brighton will not want to lose any more of their top players after already seeing midfielder Alexis Mac Allister move to Liverpool and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez join Chelsea. However, City will continue their search for a successor for Mahrez and have already made moves for Michael Olise of Crystal Palace and Jeremy Doku of Rennes.

WHAT NEXT? With Manchester City only just having been linked with the Japanese international, it is unlikely that talks will advance quickly enough that Guardiola can have his man before the start of the season if City decide to go for Mitoma.