WATCH: Openda sends Sergio Ramos flying as Lens retake lead against PSG with superb goal

Lois Openda sent veteran defender Sergio Ramos flying before putting Lens ahead against Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just minutes after PSG levelled, Lens found themselves ahead once again. First, Openda sent Ramos flying with a clever use of his body. After racing through he then sold Marquinhos with a feint and as the Brazilian went sliding in the other direction, he finished calmly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the second time Lens have taken the lead against PSG, with a rather controversial Hugo Ekitike goal ensuring the Parisians remain in the match thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French league leaders will be hoping to welcome Lionel Messi back to the fold relatively shortly following his World Cup triumph. They next face third-tier LB Chateauroux on January 6 in the French Cup.