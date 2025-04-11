Everything you need to know about this year's Mina Cup and how you can catch all the action through Recast on GOAL

The great thing about football (or soccer, depending on whether you're in the US) is that it's suitable for all ages and abilities - whether you're watching the action from the sideline or an active player in a team. The Mina Cup showcases a number of younger age ranges who are looking to turn professional and have a career in The Beautiful Game.

GOAL is on hand to explain what the Mina Cup is, where you can watch it and what fixtures you can expect.

Where and how can I watch live Mina Cup games?

You can stream live games through the widget below by selecting the game you're interested in viewing and following the onscreen instructions.

What is the Mina Cup?

The Mina Cup is a well-established and globally prestigious youth football tournament and has been running since 2021 in Dubai's JA Sports Centre. It intends to bring together European footballing culture with Arabic heritage, in order to provide a memorable experience for all the players, coaching staff and families involved.

It covers 120 matches across five different ages groups: Under 12s, 13s, 14s, 15s, and 16s, but the broader event welcomes boys and girls between the ages of seven and 16, in a variety of global formats, across a number of different countries.

Mina Cup

When is the tournament and where?

The Mina Cup is held each year within a week during the month of April. This year, the 2025 tournament will take place between 11th and 13th April. As mentioned above, it'll take place at the JA Sports Centre in Dubai, UAE.

Is it free to watch games on Recast?

While it is free to sign up, the games themselves do cost a small fee. It's all set up as a Pay Per View (PPV) basis, depending on which games you want to watch live. Each game will cost 200 casts, which equates to £2, which isn't a lot when you think about it.

Which teams are taking part?

There are some top teams taking part in the 2025 event, such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Glasgow Rangers and FC Barcelona. In addition, Brazilian giants Corinthians SC will see their U15s take part, MLS side Columbus Crew are involved too, as well as Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah who are represented at U12, 13, 14, and 15 levels.

Mina Cup

What are some key fixtures?

As mentioned, there's well over 100 games taking place in under a week, so here's a look at some of the match ups scheduled to take place.

A handful of the first kick-off games on the opening day, across various age ranges, are as follows.

You can check out the full fixture list for all the age ranges across the whole tournament HERE.