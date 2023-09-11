WATCH: Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes with a brilliant trivela assist for Goncalo Inacio!

Bruno Fernandes supplied an absolutely brilliant trivela assist for Portugal against Luxembourg, setting up Goncalo Inacio's opening goal.

Fernandes crossed with outside of his boot

Inacio headed the ball home

Man Utd skipper assisted Inacio twice

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes showed off his quite ridiculous level of skill with a beautiful trivela assist for Inacio in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg. Picking the ball up on the right wing, he arced the ball into the box, allowing Inacio to head home. Later in the same half, Fernandes assisted Inacio again, with Portugal taking a 4-0 lead into half-time. The match ended in favor of the Potuguese, with a 9-0 scoreline going their way.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has scored once and provided one assist for United this season, doing both against Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 win. He's been in incredible form to start the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes will return to United after the international break and is likely to play when the Red Devils face Brighton this weekend.