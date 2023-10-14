WATCH: Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes pulls off outrageous assist for Portugal as he leaves defender for dead with silky turn

Bruno Fernandes produced a silky bit of skill to peel off his marker and provide an outrageous assist for Goncalo Ramos against Slovakia.

Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2

Fernandes provided two assists

Was crucial for his team

WHAT HAPPENED? Roberto Martinez's side sealed their place in Euro 2024 after edging out Slovakia 3-2 in a thrilling encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace whereas, Fernandes provided two assists.

In fact, it was his delivery that set up the opener. He received the ball a few yards outside the penalty box and in an instant turned away skillfully from Ondrej Duda which left the marker reeling on the ground. That gave him enough time to put in a perfectly weighted lobbed ball towards Ramos, who made no mistake to head home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes had emerged as the hero for Portugal in the reverse fixture too, as it was his solitary strike that helped Portugal edge out Slovakia earlier in September.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandes will be back in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 16 in an inconsequential Euro 2024 qualifier before walking out with Manchester United on October 21 against Sheffield United in the Premier League.