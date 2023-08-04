WATCH: Don’t make him mad! Lionel Messi shoves Orlando City players during angry tunnel argument in another Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi has the fire back in his belly at Inter Miami, with the Argentine shoving Orlando City rivals during an angry tunnel argument.

Argentine icon in the United States

Scored five goals in three appearances

Prepared to join any scuffles

WHAT HAPPENED? A Florida derby in the inaugural Leagues Cup was always likely to deliver fireworks, and it did not disappoint on and off the pitch. There were more A-list guests in attendance at DRV PNK Stadium, including New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, while seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi added another two goals to his impressive tally at Inter Miami. The Argentine icon stole the show once again with his exploits, but he was given some rough treatment by Orlando at times – and did not take kindly to the attention he was receiving as he fronted up to fiery opponents in the tunnel at half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has fouled on numerous occasions throughout a meeting with Orlando that Inter Miami eventually won 3-1. He pushed Cesar Araujo after being caught by one full-blooded challenge and exchanged heated words with Felipe Martins late on – which led to Leonardo Campana having to step in and pull the pair apart.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is generally a mild-mannered character on the pitch, but he is a born winner and his buttons can be pushed. He happily joined in with the fun and games during Argentina’s feisty clash with the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup and has clearly found his spark again in the United States.