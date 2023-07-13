WATCH: Madness in Miami! Lionel Messi gets a kiss from a fan and has dinner with Diego Torres on first night out

- Messi has touched down in Miami
- Set to make debut this month
- Has taken the city by storm
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper is already in the United States ahead of his transfer to Inter Miami. He was spotted entering a restaurant in Miami along with his family and Torres, where a few fans were present to greet him. Among them, an unnamed man planted a kiss on Messi's cheeks after the 36-year-old obliged to pose for a selfie with him.
The fan was heard shouting in excitement: "Leo, te amo hermano. Gracias, Gracias, Gracias por tanto. (Leo, I love you brother. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much)."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The restaurant owner also did not let go of the opportunity to click a picture as he posed beside the footballer along with his father Jorge Messi and the Argentine singer and songwriter Torres.
WHAT NEXT? Messi is likely to be presented in a 'major unveiling event' that will be held on July 16 at 8 pm ET, along with former Barcelona team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.