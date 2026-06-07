How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Without Cable

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is hitting North America in just a matter of days, kicking off on Thursday, June 11, and running through July 19, 2026. With an expanded 48-team field delivering a record-breaking 104 matches live, traditional cable is officially a thing of the past.

Because the tournament is being co-hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, many marquee matches are scheduled for standard daytime windows. Luckily, cutting the cord does not mean sacrificing coverage or stream quality. Between specialized direct standalone apps, budget short-term passes, and high-definition free over-the-air options, you can catch every single goal from the opening whistle to the final trophy lift.

Here, GOAL breaks down the absolute best ways to stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup without a cable contract, including pricing, specialized plans, and the technical setup required for a lag-free experience.









1. Direct Standalone Apps & Specialized Streaming Portals

If you don't want to deal with traditional multi-year pay-TV contracts, major networks and streaming services have launched highly accessible direct-to-consumer and specialized apps. These options let you bypass legacy providers entirely on your smart TV, streaming stick, or phone.

Cost: Promotional rates starting at $9.99/month (Latino) , $45.99/month (Sports & News) , or $48.99/month (Pro Core) for the first month.

What you get: Full coverage of all 104 matches with both English and Spanish options.

Why it's a winner: Fubo stands out as a direct streaming portal built specifically for sports purists. By housing FOX, FS1, Telemundo, and Universo under a single digital roof, you don't have to app-hop to catch different groups. It offers a customizable 4-game multiview layout—vital for the final day of the group stage—and features an Unlimited Cloud DVR alongside a 5-day free trial for new users.





FOX One (The English-Language Home)

Cost: $19.99/month (or $199.99/year)

What you get: All 104 matches live in English.

Why it's a winner: This is a massive game-changer for the 2026 cycle. FOX’s standalone service, FOX One , completely bypasses the need for any TV provider login. It aggregates the flagship FOX broadcast channel and FS1, providing a clean digital feed of the entire tournament in English. The interface includes interactive real-time statistics overlays, multi-angle view options, and on-demand replays.

Cost: $10.99/month

What you get: All 104 matches live in Spanish.

Why it's a winner: For fans looking for the unmatched energy, passion, and flair of Spanish broadcasting, Peacock is the gold standard. A subscription to the Peacock Premium tier grants you direct live feeds of NBCUniversal’s complete Telemundo Deportes and Universo coverage. The app also features an automated "Catch-Up Fast Forward" tool, which creates instant 5-minute recap reels of everything you missed if you happen to log in late to a live match.

Cost: $4.99 (1-Day Pass) , $9.99 (3-Day Pass) , $14.99 (7-Day Pass) , or $45.99/month for a standard Sling Blue subscription.

What you get: Complete access to FS1 and local network FOX affiliates (in designated major markets) .

Why it's a winner: Sling TV is the ideal option for wallet-conscious fans. If you don't want to pay for a full month of service, Sling's unique Short-Term Passes allow you to purchase 1, 3, or 7 days of access on the fly. This is a perfect strategy for unlocking high-profile knockout rounds or specific group-stage doubleheaders on your mobile phone or TV with zero long-term commitment.

2. Comprehensive Cable Replacements

If you want a traditional, comprehensive channel lineup that completely replicates a legacy cable box while keeping your setup fully cloud-based, these streaming platforms have you covered:

YouTube TV ($72.99/mo): Highly regarded for its stream stability, YouTube TV includes FOX and FS1 in its standard base plan. It stands out for its pre-organized, algorithm-driven multiview windows and a highly reliable Cloud DVR that automatically handles overlap scheduling without clipping the end of extra-time matches.

DirecTV Stream (From $89.99/mo): The entry-level Entertainment tier completely covers local network FOX affiliates and FS1. DirecTV's interface stands out for its blazing-fast channel-flipping speed and an Unlimited Cloud DVR that retains recordings for up to 9 months, ensuring your tournament library remains accessible long after the final whistle.

3. The Ultimate Free Option: Over-the-Air (OTA) Antennas

Yes, you can actually watch a massive chunk of the biggest sporting event on Earth completely free.

Because 70 matches of the tournament are slated for the main over-the-air FOX broadcast network (including the final at MetLife Stadium and all USMNT group-stage matches), purchasing a basic, modern digital HD antenna ($20–$30 on Amazon) will pull local network affiliates straight out of the sky.

📡 The Catch: While an antenna gets you free, native uncompressed HD access to the primary FOX network and local Telemundo stations, it will not carry cable networks like FS1 or Universo. To capture the remaining 34 matches assigned to cable channels, you will need to pair your antenna with a standalone digital subscription like FOX One or use short-term passes.

World Cup 2026: Cable-Free Streaming Cheat Sheet

Streaming Platform Monthly / Entry Cost English Matches (FOX/FS1) Spanish Matches (Telemundo) Standout Feature FOX One $19.99 / mo All 104 Matches ❌ None Direct English feed, AI data tracking Peacock Premium $10.99 / mo ❌ None All 104 Matches Complete Spanish coverage, fast recaps Fubo From $45.99 / mo (Promo) All 104 Matches All 104 Matches 4-game custom multiview, 5-day trial Sling TV Passes from $4.99 All 104 (Local FOX vairies) Select Add-Ons Only Highly flexible 1, 3, and 7-day passes YouTube TV $72.99 / mo All 104 Matches Select Add-Ons Only Smart automated multiview grids Digital HD Antenna One-time ~$25 fee 70 Matches (No FS1) Select Local Stations 100% Free, zero monthly bills

💡 GOAL’s Cord-Cutter Pro Tips for Zero-Lag Streaming

Streaming a major live international sporting event draws a massive amount of network bandwidth, and there is nothing worse than your screen buffering right as a striker steps up to take a tournament-defining penalty. Follow these steps to ensure your setup runs flawlessly: