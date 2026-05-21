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Where to watch Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next match, start time, TV channels and online live streams

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World Cup
Norway

When and where?

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Who is showing the World Cup in Norway?

In Norway, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are split between the state-owned public broadcaster NRK and the commercial network TV 2.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster

Type

Coverage Details

NRK

Free-to-Air

Broadcasting 51 matches for free across its linear television channels, the NRK TV app, and NRK.no. This coverage includes two of Norway's group stage matches (against Senegal and France), a potential round-of-16 match for Norway, the bronze medal match, and the final.

TV 2

Pay-TV / Streaming

Broadcasting the other half of the tournament across its network (such as TV 2 Direkte) and the TV 2 Play streaming platform. Crucially, TV 2 holds the rights to Norway's opening match against Iraq, which kicks off tonight!

How do I watch RTS from abroad using ExpressVPN?

Here is how to set it up:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2. Connect to a Norway server:

Crucial step.

Search for Norway in the location list and connect. ExpressVPN's Norwegian servers are located in Oslo. Wait until the app confirms you are fully connected.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies. This prevents NRK from detecting your real location from a previous browsing session.

4. Navigate to NRK TV:

Go to the NRK TV website (tv.nrk.no) or open the official NRK app on your streaming device.

5. Start streaming:

Find the live broadcast you want to watch. Unlike many other national broadcasters, NRK typically does not even require you to create a free account to stream their live TV channels!

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Frequently asked questions

Norway is in Group I for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they are grouped with France, Senegal, and Iraq.

Norway’s first game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled for 17 June against Iraq.

Norway has selected Greensboro, North Carolina, as their official team base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is the team’s clinical focal point, spearheading the attack with his lethal finishing and unmatched scoring instincts. Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard serves as the captain and tactical leader of the side, pulling the strings in midfield with his vision and precise delivery. Atlético Madrid's Alexander Sørloth remains a powerful attacking force, providing essential height, strength, and goal-scoring threat to the forward line. RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa is a standout attacking threat, currently established as one of the most dynamic young wingers in the game. Fulham’s Oscar Bobb stands as an electrifying creative spark, celebrated for his ability to dictate play and navigate tight spaces in the final third. Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer is the commanding cornerstone of the defensive unit, known for his imposing stature and composure under pressure.

Norway’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage matches will kick off at midnight for their opener against Iraq, in the early morning for their clash with Senegal, and in the evening for their final group stage game against France.

In Norway, the official broadcasters with the rights to air the 2026 FIFA World Cup are NRK and TV2.

Norway has qualified for the FIFA World Cup a total of four times: 1938, 1994, 1998, and 2026.

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