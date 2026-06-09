Dutch public broadcaster NOS holds exclusive television rights to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Netherlands. The free-to-air NPO network will televise every game from the quadrennial international football tournament, primarily on NPO 1, with NOS producing its coverage.

The long-term home of the Dutch national football team secured TV rights to both the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in 2024.

GOAL takes you through the Dutch TV coverage, which NPO channels will be screening the matches, how you can watch the games online and more.

Which channels are the Netherlands games on?

NPO 1 will televise all three of the Netherlands' Group F matches, as well as any knockout phase fixtures the Dutch team are involved in. All Netherlands games will also be available on NPO Start, which can be watched through the network's website and the Ziggo GO streaming platform, and the NPO app.

The Oranje begin their campaign against Japan on Sunday 14th June, then will face Sweden on Saturday 20th June. Ronald Koeman's squad conclude their Group F fixtures against Tunisia in the early hours of Friday 26th June.

Here is a full breakdown of the Dutch TV coverage of the Netherlands' Group F matches:

Date Game Kick-off time (CEST) Channel 14 June Netherlands vs Japan 10pm NPO 1 / NPO Start / Ziggo GO 20 June Netherlands vs Sweden 7pm NPO 1 / NPO Start / Ziggo GO 26 June Tunisia vs Netherlands 1am NPO 1 / NPO Start / Ziggo GO

Which channels will televise the clashing final group games?

While the vast majority of the 104 matches from the FIFA World Cup will be televised by NPO 1, 12 of the final group games - one from each group given that the final fixtures from each pool will be kicking off simultaneously - will be broadcast by its sister channels NPO 2 and NPO 3.

Full details of which final group games will air on which channels have yet to be published by NOS, NPO or Ziggo GO, with the exception of Tunisia vs Netherlands on Friday 26th June, which will be live on NPO 1.

How can I watch the NOS coverage online?

There is more than one way of accessing the NPO channels through apps and the internet. The network's own streaming platform NPO Start will be airing all 104 World Cup matches on the NPO.nl website and the NPO app. Both the app and website are free, although you will first need to register an account.

Another streaming platform, Ziggo GO, also offers the NPO channels through its over-the-top online television service, with the NOS match coverage and build-up programmes available to be watched live and on demand. Ziggo GO customers can also subscribe to the provider's six Ziggo Sport channels plus ESPN.

How to watch the Dutch TV coverage with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



