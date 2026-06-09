World Cup on M6: How to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in France

M6 is the exclusive free-to-air TV broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in France this summer. The commercial channel outbid long-term World Cup TV rights holders TF1 to win the free-to-air rights to both the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Subscription network beIN Sports will broadcast all 104 matches from this summer's quadrennial football spectacular, but a total of 54 World Cup games will go out on M6 and its app and streaming platform M6+. The matches M6 will televise can also be watched through streaming platform Molotov.

GOAL takes you through which matches M6 will be showing, how you can watch the games online and more.

Which World Cup games will M6 show live?

54 matches are being broadcast free-to-air on M6. The channel will be show 32 group games, nine round of 32 matches, six round of 16 clashes, three quarter-finals, both semi-finals, the third place play-off and the final.

While the individual matches from the first three knockout rounds will be confirmed upon the completion of previous rounds, based on M6's pre-tournament press pack, the round of 32, round of 16 and quarter-final matches that will not air on the channel are mostly set to be those that will kick off after midnight in central European summer time (CEST).

M6's management has stated that the network plans to broadcast games that kick off in primetime, with 17 of its 54 fixtures set to get underway at 9pm CEST. A further nine matches will kick off at 10pm CEST, with eight starting at 7pm CEST. Just seven of the group stage fixtures that M6 is set to show begin at midnight or later in France's timezone.

Here is a full list of the group stage fixtures from the 2026 World Cup that M6 will be showing, including their dates and times.

Date Game Kick-off time (CEST) 11 June Mexico vs South Africa 9pm 12 June Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 9pm 13 June Qatar vs Switzerland 9pm 14 June Brazil vs Morocco 12am 14 June Germany vs Curacao 7pm 14 June Netherlands vs Japan 10pm 15 June Spain vs Cape Verde 6pm 15 June Belgium vs Egypt 9pm 16 June Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 12am 16 June France vs Senegal 9pm 17 June Iraq vs Norway 12am 17 June Portugal vs DR Congo 7pm 17 June England vs Croatia 10pm 18 June Czech Republic vs South Africa 6pm 18 June Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 9pm 19 June United States vs Australia 9pm 20 June Scotland vs Morocco 12am 20 June Netherlands vs Sweden 7pm 20 June Germany vs Ivory Coast 10pm 21 June Spain vs Saudi Arabia 6pm 21 June Belgium vs Iran 9pm 22 June Argentina vs Austria 7pm 22 June France vs Iraq 11pm 23 June Portugal vs Uzbekistan 7pm 23 June England vs Ghana 10pm 24 June Switzerland vs Canada 9pm 25 June Scotland vs Brazil 12am 25 June Ecuador vs Germany 10pm 26 June Tunisia vs Netherlands 1am 26 June Norway vs France 9pm 27 June Panama vs England 11pm 28 June Colombia vs Portugal 1.30am

When are France playing?

Les Blues begin their Group I campaign on Tuesday 16th June, with the 1998 and 2018 champions starting their search for a third title against Senegal at 9pm. France then face Iraq at 11pm on Monday 22nd June. Didier Deschamps' team will conclude their group matches in a meeting with Norway on Friday 26th June.

M6 has confirmed it will be televising all three of France's group games, plus every match from the knockout phase that features Les Blues.

Here is a full breakdown of the French TV coverage of France's Group I fixtures:

Date Game Kick-off time (CEST) Channel 16 June France vs Senegal 9pm M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov 22 June France vs Iraq 11pm M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov 26 June Norway vs France 9pm M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov

How can I watch M6's coverage online?

There is more than one way of accessing the channel via an app or the internet. The channel's own streaming platform M6+ will be carrying the 54 matches it is broadcasting for free, although you will first need to register an account.

Another streaming platform, Molotov, also offers M6 and M6+ through its app and website, with the network's match coverage and build-up programmes available to be watched live and on demand.

How can I watch every game from the World Cup in France?

Subscription broadcaster beIN Sports holds TV rights to all 104 fixtures from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 50 matches that are exclusive to the network in France.

How to watch the French TV coverage with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



