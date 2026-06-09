World Cup on M6: How to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in France

M6 is the exclusive free-to-air TV broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in France this summer. The commercial channel outbid long-term World Cup TV rights holders TF1 to win the free-to-air rights to both the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.
Subscription network beIN Sports will broadcast all 104 matches from this summer's quadrennial football spectacular, but a total of 54 World Cup games will go out on M6 and its app and streaming platform M6+. The matches M6 will televise can also be watched through streaming platform Molotov.
GOAL takes you through which matches M6 will be showing, how you can watch the games online and more.
Which World Cup games will M6 show live?
54 matches are being broadcast free-to-air on M6. The channel will be show 32 group games, nine round of 32 matches, six round of 16 clashes, three quarter-finals, both semi-finals, the third place play-off and the final.
While the individual matches from the first three knockout rounds will be confirmed upon the completion of previous rounds, based on M6's pre-tournament press pack, the round of 32, round of 16 and quarter-final matches that will not air on the channel are mostly set to be those that will kick off after midnight in central European summer time (CEST).
M6's management has stated that the network plans to broadcast games that kick off in primetime, with 17 of its 54 fixtures set to get underway at 9pm CEST. A further nine matches will kick off at 10pm CEST, with eight starting at 7pm CEST. Just seven of the group stage fixtures that M6 is set to show begin at midnight or later in France's timezone.
Here is a full list of the group stage fixtures from the 2026 World Cup that M6 will be showing, including their dates and times.
Date
Game
Kick-off time (CEST)
11 June
Mexico vs South Africa
9pm
12 June
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
9pm
13 June
Qatar vs Switzerland
9pm
14 June
Brazil vs Morocco
12am
14 June
Germany vs Curacao
7pm
14 June
Netherlands vs Japan
10pm
15 June
Spain vs Cape Verde
6pm
15 June
Belgium vs Egypt
9pm
16 June
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
12am
16 June
France vs Senegal
9pm
17 June
Iraq vs Norway
12am
17 June
Portugal vs DR Congo
7pm
17 June
England vs Croatia
10pm
18 June
Czech Republic vs South Africa
6pm
18 June
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
9pm
19 June
United States vs Australia
9pm
20 June
Scotland vs Morocco
12am
20 June
Netherlands vs Sweden
7pm
20 June
Germany vs Ivory Coast
10pm
21 June
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
6pm
21 June
Belgium vs Iran
9pm
22 June
Argentina vs Austria
7pm
22 June
France vs Iraq
11pm
23 June
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
7pm
23 June
England vs Ghana
10pm
24 June
Switzerland vs Canada
9pm
25 June
Scotland vs Brazil
12am
25 June
Ecuador vs Germany
10pm
26 June
Tunisia vs Netherlands
1am
26 June
Norway vs France
9pm
27 June
Panama vs England
11pm
28 June
Colombia vs Portugal
1.30am
When are France playing?
Les Blues begin their Group I campaign on Tuesday 16th June, with the 1998 and 2018 champions starting their search for a third title against Senegal at 9pm. France then face Iraq at 11pm on Monday 22nd June. Didier Deschamps' team will conclude their group matches in a meeting with Norway on Friday 26th June.
M6 has confirmed it will be televising all three of France's group games, plus every match from the knockout phase that features Les Blues.
Here is a full breakdown of the French TV coverage of France's Group I fixtures:
Date
Game
Kick-off time (CEST)
Channel
16 June
France vs Senegal
9pm
M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov
22 June
France vs Iraq
11pm
M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov
26 June
Norway vs France
9pm
M6 / M6+ / beIN Sports / Molotov
How can I watch M6's coverage online?
There is more than one way of accessing the channel via an app or the internet. The channel's own streaming platform M6+ will be carrying the 54 matches it is broadcasting for free, although you will first need to register an account.
Another streaming platform, Molotov, also offers M6 and M6+ through its app and website, with the network's match coverage and build-up programmes available to be watched live and on demand.
How can I watch every game from the World Cup in France?
Subscription broadcaster beIN Sports holds TV rights to all 104 fixtures from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including 50 matches that are exclusive to the network in France.
How to watch the French TV coverage with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support