WATCH: Lionel Messi will be proud! Thiago Almada channels Argentina team-mate with sublime chipped finish to seal crucial MLS playoffs win for Atlanta United

Thiago Almada channelled Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi with a sublime chipped finish to seal a crucial MLS playoffs win for Atlanta United.

Almada continues to star for Atlanta

Scored a brilliant goal against Columbus

Replicated Messi's 2012 finish against Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old midfielder continued his sensational run of form by getting on the scoresheet against Columbus in a 4-2 win on Tuesday evening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was one-way traffic throughout the match with Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva, and Edwin Mosquera also scoring for the hosts before Almada sealed the three points with an incredible solo goal.

After he received the ball on the left wing, the 2022 World Cup winner turned on the after-burners and ran through on goal. As goalkeeper Patrick Schulte came off his line to narrow down the angle, Almada executed a brilliant chip do dink the ball over his head and net the fourth goal for his team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Almada's goal closely resembled Messi's 2012 strike against Sevilla for Barcelona. After Andres Iniesta produced a defence-splitting through ball, the Argentine nutmegged defender Emir Spahic and then found the net with an outrageous chip over keeper Andres Palop's head to hand a 2-0 lead to Barcelona. Almada is following in the footsteps of his legendary Argentina team-mate, who is now playing in MLS himself at Inter Miami. Almada has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists for Atlanta this season, while playing a crucial role in firing them to the play-offs. The MLS Young Player of the Year award recipient has ambitions of playing in Europe, though, and is seeking a challenge across the Atlantic in the January transfer window of 2024.

Article continues below

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

WHAT NEXT? Atlanta will make a trip to Lower.com Field Stadium to lock horns against Columbus away from home on Sunday evening in their next fixture - with the MLS playoff series between the two clubs now tied at 1-1.