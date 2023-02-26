WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores his 200th PSG goal to equal Edinson Cavani's club record after magical assist from Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has scored his 200th goal for Paris Saint-Germain, equalling Edinson Cavani's club record for the French giants.

Mbappe at the double against Marseille

24-year-old reaches 200 goal mark

Equals Cavani's PSG scoring record

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe continues to smash records. This time, he's equalled Uruguayan legend Edinson Cavani's scoring record for the French champions, after putting away his 200th goal against Marseille. Racing into the penalty area and catching a beautiful dinked assist from Lionel Messi to strike home, Mbappe demonstrated all the attacking skills that have helped him blow Ligue 1 to pieces over the past few seasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since signing for PSG permanently in 2018, the French international's scoring record has been simply phenomenal. His goals against Marseille are his 16th and 17th of the season in Ligue 1, with the rapid forward well on course for the Golden Boot.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG? Marseille's loss to PSG is a huge blow for the club - they represent the Parisian's closest rivals for the league title, with Mbappe's team now eight points ahead at the top. They look odds on to secure yet another Ligue 1 trophy.