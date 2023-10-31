WATCH: Kylian Mbappe's intriguing reaction after journalist asks him Real Madrid transfer question at Ballon d'Or award ceremony

Kylian Mbappe gave an intriguing reaction to a Real Madrid transfer question from a journalist at the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

Mbappe continues to be linked with Real Madrid

Tipped with a summer mover to the Spanish capital

Comes up with a nod and smile when posed with transfer question

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier in the summer the French superstar was the subject of extensive transfer speculation with strong links to a move to Real Madrid after he refused to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Although the move to the Spanish capital did not materialise he continues to be associated with a dream move to the La Liga giants.

While leaving the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris after the Ballon d'Or event, he was visibly disappointed as he walked to his car, after finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. However, when a journalist from El Chiringuito de Jugones asked him about a potential move to Real Madrid in the summer he gave a smile, a half-wink and made a neck gesture which has once again fuelled the speculations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in October, Los Blancos board member Jose Manuel Otero, oozed confidence that Mbappe would move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a free transfer which would see him get united with Kopa Trophy winner Jude Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will return to action on Saturday with PSG against Montpellier whereas, Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano a day later in La Liga.