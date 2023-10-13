Kylian Mbappe sent a gorgeous curling effort beyond Bart Verbruggen to give France a 2-0 lead against Netherlands on Friday.

Mbappe scored France's first

Doubled lead in second half

A win sends Les Bleus through

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker sent the ball curling into the net with a perfect strike from outside the box. The goal came early in the second half and doubled Les Bleus lead after Mbappe had opened the scoring early on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win for France will see them secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After Friday's match, Mbappe and his co-stars will take on Scotland in a friendly on October 17.