WATCH: Katie Nolan joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco

Nolan explains why she’ll “defend soccer to the death,” how meeting the USWNT in 2015 made her a believer and why dismissing the world’s most popular sport reflects poorly on its critics. Nolan also tackles the pay-to-play system pricing American kids out of soccer, the heartbreak that keeps casual U.S. fans at a distance and the disproportionate criticism Carli Lloyd receives for her USMNT takes. Plus, she revisits the German fan who kissed her on live TV at the 2014 World Cup.
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