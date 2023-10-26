WATCH: Karim Benzema dazzles with a goal and an assist but it's still not enough for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League draw

A virtuoso display from Karim Benzema was not enough to secure Al-Ittihad all three points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Hazm.

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema gave the hosts the lead in the 26th minute after good work from N'Golo Kante, only for Mohammed Al-Thani to level proceedings in the 63rd minute. The French World Cup winner set up Hassan Kadesh to make it 2-1 nine minutes from time but Faiz Selemani ensured the points were shared with a decisive strike in the 86th minute. For Benzema's goal, the 35-year-old rolled back the years to cut inside the defender and power a shot home from eight yards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After 11 matches, Al-Ittihad are fifth in the league, five points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand. They will be aiming to lift their first league title since 2009.

WHAT NEXT? They face Al Feiha on Tuesday in the King Cup of Champions.