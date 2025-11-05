How to watch Indiana vs Alabama A&M NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs make the trip to Bloomington on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana comes in off a pair of preseason tune-ups. The Hoosiers edged Baylor 76-74 in an exhibition on Oct. 26 after rolling past Marian 107-46 earlier in the month. Alabama A&M also took part in a couple of warm-ups, taking down UAH 75-68 on Oct. 27 after slipping past Samford 74-73 on Oct. 13.

Last season, Indiana finished 19-13 overall and placed ninth in the Big Ten at 10-10 during Mike Woodson’s fourth and final year on the bench. The Hoosiers missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and elected not to accept an NIT bid.

Alabama A&M wrapped up the previous campaign at 10-22, also finishing ninth in their league with a 6-12 mark in SWAC play. Otis Hughley Jr. stepped down after three seasons and a 37-63 overall record.

The Bulldogs enter this contest fresh off an 80-60 win over Blue Mountain. After their stop in Bloomington, they return home for a matchup with Charleston Southern.

Indiana vs Alabama A&M: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana will face off against Alabama A&M in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Location Bloomington, Indiana

How to watch Indiana vs Alabama A&M on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama A&M Aggies live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Indiana vs Alabama A&M team news & key performers

Indiana Hoosiers team news

The Indiana Hoosiers enter the 2025-26 campaign aiming to take another step forward after a respectable 19-13 showing last season, which included a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play. Their year ended in the first round of the conference tournament with a loss to USC, and there was no postseason appearance to follow.

The program has since turned the page. Darian DeVries steps in as head coach after a brief stay at West Virginia, and he brings a familiar face with him. His son, Tucker DeVries, arrives after averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in Morgantown. Indiana was one of the busiest teams in the transfer portal, retooling the roster with eight newcomers who all bring scoring punch.

That includes Tayton Conerway from Troy, a standout guard who posted 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. They also added Lamar Wilkerson, who put up 20.5 points at Sam Houston, and Reed Bailey, who delivered 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per night at Davidson.

Alabama A&M Aggies team news

James Graham III paced Alabama A&M in their last outing, dropping 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting while also handing out five assists. Peyton Daniels Sr. matched him with 18 points of his own and pulled down six rebounds, making him the only other Bulldog to reach double figures.

PH Eason led the group on the glass with nine rebounds and Koron Davis added six boards. Bilal Abdur-Rahman and Sami Pissis each finished with four assists to help keep the offense moving.