WATCH: Hollywood star Ferrell celebrates LAFC triumph by drinking out of MLS Cup

Hollywood star Will Ferrell was in full celebration mode after Los Angeles FC defeated the Philadelphia Union to win the MLS Cup.

Ferrell drinks out of MLS trophy

Actor is part-owner of LAFC

Instant classic, headlined by Bale goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferrell is a part owner of LAFC, having been with the club since before its inception. And, after watching Gareth Bale help lift his side to an MLS Cup, the famous actor had a celebratory beverage out of the trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LAFC's MLS Cup victory, which came in a shootout after a 3-3 draw through more than 120 minutes, will go down in history as one of the most memorable. From the stars on the field to the dramatic moments throughout, Saturday's clash will look be remembered as arguably the best MLS match to date.