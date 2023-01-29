WATCH: Handball? Elliott fires Liverpool in front vs Brighton following VAR check on Keita

Harvey Elliott opened the scoring for Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brighton, but only after surviving a VAR check.

Reds took the lead at the Amex Stadium

Smart finish from youngster

Questions asked of build-up play

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds suffered a 3-0 defeat during their last visit to the Amex Stadium, but found themselves in front on the half-hour mark when being reunited with the Seagulls as Mohamed Salah teed up Elliott to fire a smart finish across Jason Steele and into the bottom corner. Questions where, however, asked of the build-up play that led to the goal, with checks made on whether Naby Keita had deliberately handled when winning possession in the middle of the park.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Those in the VAR booth decided that there was no reason to pull play back following Keita’s involvement, with Elliott’s goal allowed to stand – as his fine form in the FA Cup during the 2022-23 campaign continues.

WHAT NEXT? While Liverpool were able to get their noses in front, Brighton levelled before half-time when Tariq Lamptey fired in an ambitious effort from distance that flicked into the back of the net off Lewis Dunk.