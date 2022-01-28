Watch: Di Maria wonder goal for Argentina against Chile
Angel Di Maria weaved through Chile defenders before unleashing a wonderful strike to beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.
The first-half goal opened the scoring for Argentina, who are second in the CONMEBOL table.
Di Maria has been asked to step up with Lionel Messi left out of the squad due to his recent bout with Covid.
Editors' Picks
- ‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT
- Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha and the Brazil forwards battling for World Cup berths
- USMNT wonderkid Pepi needs Augsburg 'risk' to pay off in World Cup year
- Steffen vs Turner, Pepi's backup and the USMNT selection issues Berhalter must address before Qatar 2022
Watch Di Maria's wonder goal against Chile
The bigger picture
Di Maria has now scored three international goals since the start of last summer and has earned back his starting spot after briefly being dropped in June.
Along with the likes of Lautaro Martinez, who himself scored later in the match on Thursday, Di Maria has given Messi a string of strong performances from his supporting cast.
And with Messi back in France during this international break, their contributions are more important than ever.