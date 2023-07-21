WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo shown up by ex-Real Madrid team-mate Angel Di Maria as Al-Nassr crash to another pre-season defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo was owned by Angel Di Maria with a cheeky skill as Al-Nassr slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Benfica.

Al-Nassr beaten by Benfica 4-1

Di Maria on the scoresheet

Argentine destroyed Ronaldo with a fancy skill

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was seen cheering his team-mates and urging them to push further to turn around their fortunes, but the gulf in quality was evident as the Saudi Pro League outfit succumbed to their second successive defeat in pre-season.

In one instance, the skipper himself was owned by Di Maria when the Argentine dinked the ball over his head which forced Ronaldo to pull back and foul the 2022 World Cup winner.

Getty

Di Maria's reunion with Benfica then got sweeter as the forward was also on the scoresheet after gliding past the Al-Nassr defence and slotting home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has recently ruled out any possibility of returning to Europe, claiming that the continent has "lost a lot of quality" as more players move to the Saudi League. He insisted that although the Premier League is still "one of the best", the "Spanish league lost its level", and the "Portuguese one is not top". Yet Al-Nassr have now lost to Portuguese champions Port and been beaten beaten 5-0 by La Liga side Celta Vigo in pre-season.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr will hope to return to winning ways when they face Paris Saint-Germain next on Tuesday in Japan.