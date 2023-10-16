Cristiano Ronaldo notches a 22-minute brace! Legendary Portuguese striker adds to his national team goal total with flying start against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thomas Hindle
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2023-24
Cristiano RonaldoPortugalBosnia-Herzegovina vs PortugalBosnia-HerzegovinaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice inside 22 minutes to give Portugal a commanding lead in their Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

  • Opened scoring with penalty
  • Followed it with chip over keeper
  • Portugal lead 5-0 at half time.

WHAT HAPPENED? The captain wasted little time for the Selecao, bagging the opener with his 160th career penalty after five minutes. He added a second soon after, latching onto Joao Felix's through ball, before lifting an effort over the keeper and into an empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal have already qualified for Euro 2024, but manager Roberto Martinez selected a full-strength lineup for the Selecao's final game of the international break. Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals for Portugal.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal lead their opponents, 5-0, at half time, and barring a miraculous comeback, will end the international break with a perfect qualifying record.

