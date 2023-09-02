WATCH: The first to ever do it! Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 850th career goal in man of the match display as Al-Nassr thrash Al-Hazm

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb goal and provided two assists as Al-Nassr thumped Al-Hazm on Saturday.

Ronaldo slammed ball into top corner

Nassr thumped Hazm

Portuguese also laid on two assists

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was in sparkling form as Nassr swatted Hazm aside on Saturday evening. Having laid on two assists, the Portuguese superstar got in on the act with a superb finish. After some neat interplay in the box, Ronaldo fired the ball into the top corner and pulled out his trademark celebration.

That goal is the Portugal star's 850th of his club career, making him the first player to ever reach the mileston.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo now has six goals in his four Saudi Pro League appearances this season, and will be planning to keep Nassr climbing the table after they lost their first two games of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Nassr play Al-Raed next weekend.