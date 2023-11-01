WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo attempts to silence Lionel Messi chants from Al-Ettifaq fans during bad-tempered display for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to respond to chants from the Al-Ettifaq faithful calling out Lionel Messi's name on Tuesday.

Al-Ettifaq fans chanted Messi's name

Ronaldo responded with "shh" gesture

Al-Nassr went on to narrow victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Saudi Pro League heavyweights came head-to-head in the King Cup of Champions round of 16, where an extra time Sadio Mane goal secured a narrow win for Ronaldo's side. The Portugal star - who also appeared to mock the away supporters at the full time whistle - responded to chants mid-game hailing Messi, hitting back with a "shh" gesture and seemingly indicating for them to settle down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time Ronaldo's eternal footballing rival has been used by opposing fans. However, Tuesday's taunts certainly carried more weight after Messi celebrated an historic eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday - something which prompted a surprising reaction from the Al-Nassr forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old will lead his side out when they host Al-Khaleej on Saturday, where he will look to add to his impressive 17 goal involvements in 10 league matches.