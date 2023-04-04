WATCH: ‘Celebrating Man Utd loss’ – Arsenal star Thomas Partey taunts Red Devils in two-horse Premier League title race

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has taunted by Manchester United by asking fans to join him in “celebration” of the Red Devils’ defeat to Newcastle.

  • Gunners clear at the top of the table
  • United struggling away from home
  • Ghana international embracing rivalry

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag’s side slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, 22 points behind leaders Arsenal, following a 2-0 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday. Gunners midfielder Partey took great delight in seeing United come unstuck, with a playful dig aimed in the direction of Old Trafford as he enjoyed an evening meal out with Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aba tells her followers: “Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans.” Partey is initially reluctant to get involved, but then says – after taking a mouthful of food: “You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss.” Aba then feigns complete shock at the unprompted jibe.

WHAT NEXT? Partey has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium this season, with Arsenal – who hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table – set to be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Liverpool.

