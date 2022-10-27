WATCH: Barcelona women's star Caldentey scores from halfway line in UWCL

Mariona Caldentey sealed an important win for Barcelona Femeni in the Women's Champions League with a stunning goal from the halfway line.

Gave Barca 3-1 lead in 65th minute

Added another goal in stoppage time

Won both of opening UWCL games

WHAT HAPPENED? With a 9-0 opening night victory against Benfica already in the bank, Barcelona visited Malmo hoping to make it two wins from two against Rosengard. They were able to do exactly that thanks, in part, to a phenomenal strike from Caldentey who was able to seal the three points with a second-half brace. You'll definitely want to see the first of her two goals...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following six points from two Champions League games, it should be pretty plain sailing for Barcelona to qualify for the knockout stages. Although, they face perhaps their main rivals for top spot, Bayern, in their next two matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Currently sitting top of Liga F with five wins from five, they will be expecting to make it six from six with a home clash against Levante in their next match on Sunday.