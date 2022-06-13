Watch: Australia's Redmayne dances Socceroos to 2022 World Cup with comical shoot-out mind games vs Peru

The 33-year-old goalkeeper's antics proved effective as he kept out the decisive penalty to book his team a place in Qatar

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne made a decisive but comical intervention as his side secured a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

The 33-year-old came off the bench at the end of extra-time in the AFC-CONMEBOL qualifying play-off clash as the match headed into penalties.

The shoot-out went into sudden death as the two teams were level after five penalties each and Redmayne seized the opportunity to be the hero for the Socceroos.

Watch: Redmayne dances before saving penalty

Not only did Redmayne make the vital stop in the shootout, he did so in a bizarre manner.

The Sydney FC star did a comical dance to distract Alex Valera as he stepped up to take the penalty.

His antics seemed to work as he ended up saving the effort.

Article continues below

🇦🇺 Andrew Redmayne nous a régalé sur sa ligne ce soir ! 🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/IDC1PckEyj — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) June 13, 2022

THE DANCING WORKED 🕺😂



Redmayne saves the penalty to send Australia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup!pic.twitter.com/7UHEYltCZi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2022

𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒚'𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝑸𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒓 🏆



The moment @Socceroos qualified for the #FIFAWorldCup! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XTJ3fib9Yd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2022

Redmayne repeats penalty shootout dance

Monday's save was not the first time Redmayne has put on a dance before a vital penalty stop.

The shot-stopper helped Sydney FC to victory in the A-League Grand Final in 2019, stopping two penalties in a similar fashion.

He denied Perth Glory duo Andy Keogh and Brendon Santalab to secure the win.

How did the world react to Redmayne's save?

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne before every Peru penaltypic.twitter.com/pDqRNKjf2V — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 13, 2022

When your dog sees you walk in with a plate of food pic.twitter.com/e7DYSfy3R3 — Simon Clark (@SimonClark8) June 13, 2022

Most unhinged performance by a Redmayne since... pic.twitter.com/s4rcoUxsva — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) June 13, 2022

Congrats to this guy for making the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TDHHbjXuyG — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) June 13, 2022

Further reading