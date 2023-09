Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's first Champions League goal in more than six years with an early strike against PSV Eindhoven.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch side had started the game brightly at the Emirates but England international Saka pounced on goalkeeper Walter Benitez spilling the ball to make it 1-0 after eight minutes.

The last time the Gunners were in this competition was back in the 2016/17 season, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last-16.

More to follow.