WATCH: Argentina fans erupt in stadium before Netherlands clash upon hearing of Brazil's World Cup elimination

Hal Fish
|
Argentina fans Qatar World Cup 2022Getty Images
BrazilArgentinaCroatia vs BrazilCroatiaWorld CupNetherlands vs ArgentinaNetherlands

Argentina fans have been spotted revelling in the demise of World Cup rivals Brazil ahead of their own clash with the Netherlands.

  • Two South American Giants
  • Both were favoured for Qatar 2022
  • Only one remains now

WHAT HAPPENED? While Argentina are still in with a shot at winning football's biggest prize, their South American rivals have been unceremoniously dumped out of the competition after losing on penalties to Croatia. News of the result evidently filtered through to Argentina fans who were at the Lusail Stadium ahead of their match against the Netherlands, and it's safe to say they weren't feeling too sympathetic for the Brazilian cause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina have a footballing rivalry that goes back years and were both expected to meet in the World Cup semi-final for a grudge match after Lionel Messi and his teammates beat Tite's men in the Copa Aeérica final last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? They may be celebrating now but if they fail to beat the Dutch in their own match, there will be more than just Brazilian tears in South America today.

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

183094 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which was the best World Cup winning team?

  • 50278France | 2018
  • 37036Germany | 2014
  • 70907Spain | 2010
  • 24873Italy | 2006
183094 Votes