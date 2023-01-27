WATCH: Angry Saudi journalist mocks Ronaldo & his 'Siu' celebration as he leaves stadium in a huff after Al-Nassr Super Cup loss

Saudi journalist Ibrahim Al-Faryan hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo and his celebration after Al-Nassr's premature exit from the Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo faltered in 3-1 loss

Al-Nassr knocked out of Super Cup

Enraged journalist mocked his celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star failed to get on the scoresheet and spurned a golden opportunity early on, as his new side crashed out of Saudi Arabia's four-team tournament on Thursday after losing 3-1 to Al-Ittihad. His performance seemingly left Al-Faryan frustrated, who mocked Ronaldo's celebration after the match, exclaiming: "He didn't score any. You [other supporters] bothered us. You said he will score four goals and celebrate 'Siu'!".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Contrary to rumours on social media, Al-Faryan is a journalist - not one of Al-Nassr's owners - and follows the Saudi national team and domestic clubs wherever they may be. He is not the only one to criticise Ronaldo, though, after Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia blamed his first-half miss for the loss. The result means the 37-year-old is yet to score a competitive goal in 180 minutes for his new club.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He will have to wait just over a week to open his account, when Al-Nassr travel to Al Fateh on February 3 hoping to maintain their three-point advantage at the top of the Saudi Pro League.