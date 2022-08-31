WATCH: Anfield explodes as Fabio Carvalho nets 98th-minute Liverpool winner against Newcastle

- Liverpool were drawing deep into second-half stoppage time
- Carvalho was the hero with a volley
- The Reds march on to face Everton
WHAT HAPPENED? Carvalho was in the right place at the right time to earn the Reds three points at Anfield. Latching onto Mohamed Salah's back-post header from a corner, the former Fulham man powered a volley into the roof of the net.
WOULD YOU BELIEVE THAT! 😱😱😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2022
Fábio Carvalho scores with practically the final touch of the game to earn a vital three points for Liverpool!
THAT'S HUGE! pic.twitter.com/GftetBMooF
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal earned Liverpool their second Premier League victory of the season. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the dramatic winner galvanises the group following a shaky start to the campaign, with Everton next on the agenda this Saturday.