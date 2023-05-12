‘I wasn’t valued at Arsenal’ – Joe Willock explains why he left north London comfort zone for Newcastle

Joe Willock says he “wasn’t valued at Arsenal”, with that realisation causing him to leave a north London comfort zone and head for Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? Said path was first trodden during the winter transfer window of 2021, with the Magpies putting a short-term loan deal in place as they sought to steer clear of relegation danger. Willock made history while in the North East – becoming the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games – and completed a permanent transfer later that year. Bidding farewell to Arsenal - the club that nurtured him through their academy ranks from the age of four - was not easy, but it became clear to the former England U21 international that he was no longer part of long-term plans at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Willock has told The Telegraph of making the move to Newcastle: “I remember that summer going back to Arsenal and I didn’t know what to do. I’d enjoyed the loan but to make it permanent was a big call. I wasn’t sure I wanted to leave Arsenal. I probably thought I was going to go back and things would be the same. I’d be working to break into the first team again and everything would be familiar and comfortable.

“When the talk of a permanent move started I wasn’t sure, you know. The fans probably made that decision easier but also Steve Bruce. He really fought to bring me here, he was great for me. We had loads of conversations on the phone that summer. I wasn’t valued at Arsenal, that became clear. When I had a meeting with them, it was obvious they wanted me to go. Yeah, it hurt. I would probably have drifted for another year had I stayed. I’d been there since I was four-and-a-half years old. I’d given my life to Arsenal. At that meeting it just felt like my time was up. I didn’t feel valued anymore and that was it, I was going to sign for Newcastle after that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Willock added on taking the brave decision to leave everything he had ever known behind: “At the time, it was overwhelming. Leaving London, leaving Arsenal and coming into the unknown really, it was hard but it was the right time. I’d never been this far north before, I’d never visited Newcastle. I was also joining a team that was fighting relegation. It was all new to me. It was a tough experience, because I’d been so sheltered at Arsenal. But it was also an amazing one.

“To experience a totally different dressing room environment, under a different manager, playing with real pressure on your shoulders because we were in that relegation battle, it was the making of me. I had been so protected at Arsenal. I was a young kid coming through the age groups, then a young player trying to break into the first team. Even when I played in the first team it was like, ‘oh he’s just a young kid.’ There was nothing like the same pressure there. I wouldn’t say it was easy, but it wasn’t as competitive as playing for Newcastle. I came here and I was expected to be one of the main players to get us out of trouble.”

WHAT NEXT? Willock has now reached 86 appearances for Newcastle, with 16 goals scored along the way, and is looking to help them wrap up a top-four finish in 2022-23 that will deliver Champions League qualification.