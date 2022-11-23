'It wasn't for football reasons' - Braithwaite claims Barcelona forced him out & highlights 'politics' behind scenes at Camp Nou
WHAT HAPPENED? On September 1, Braithwaite had his Barcelona contract terminated as the club raced to try and register new signings despite huge financial troubles. The Danish striker, who now plies his trade for city rivals Espanyol, has spoken out about the situation, and believes his exit ''wasn't for football reasons''.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to The Guardian about his Barcelona exit, he said: "It was strange. There’s a lot happening, a lot of politics. I had proved I could be important but didn’t get the chance. That’s part of the game, how businesses are run sometimes. I knew the club wanted me to move, but I also knew it wasn’t for football reasons. It’s in the past, a life experience. Don’t hold on. I don’t take these things too personally.
"I know myself, my value. People can’t paint a picture or push me. It’s pretty obvious what was happening, what they were trying to do – not just with me, but others. Sometimes saying nothing says a thousand words.''
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's financial troubles are well documented. The club activated several 'levers' throughout the summer to register a host of new signings, however, underperformance in the Champions League has thrown the club's situation into further disarray.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The domestic club season is currently on a break because of the World Cup, and Barca sit second in La Liga. They face a Europa League play-off against Manchester United after dropping out of the Champions League.
