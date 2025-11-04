Where to watch today's Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Phoenix Suns (3-4) head to Chase Center on Tuesday, aiming to snap a three-game skid away from home as they take on the Golden State Warriors (4-3).

Things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing for Golden State, who continue to search for consistency in the early stretch of the 2025–26 campaign. Just days after delivering an impressive win over the Clippers, the Warriors stumbled on the road, dropping back-to-back contests that have raised more questions than answers about their rhythm and rotations.

Meanwhile, the Suns were on a mission of their own — to string together consecutive victories for the first time this year. Mission accomplished. Behind a dynamic offensive performance, Phoenix stunned the Spurs with a 130-118 triumph, moving to 3-4 overall and climbing to fourth place in the Pacific Division.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Warriors will face off against the Suns in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Warriors and the Suns live on KTVK, KPHE, NBCSBA, Fubo (in-market).

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State with 24 points in the loss, while Jimmy Butler chipped in 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Despite their efforts, the Warriors were exposed inside, surrendering 56 points in the paint—a glaring weakness they’ll need to address if they plan on contending deep into the postseason.

So far this season, Golden State is putting up 117.6 points per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor. They’re pulling down 41.9 rebounds per contest and dishing out 27.7 assists, ranking eighth in the league in that department. Defensively, they’ve been opportunistic, averaging 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game, placing them among the NBA’s top 10 in steals. The Warriors had the upper hand in last year’s matchup, delivering Phoenix’s worst defeat of the 2024–25 campaign with a 133-95 rout on April 8.

Phoenix Suns team news

On the other side, Devin Booker spearheaded the Suns’ attack with 28 points and 13 assists, while Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn each chipped in 17 points. Phoenix’s bench made a major impact as well, pouring in 50 points to help secure the win. This season, the Suns are averaging 118.3 points per game on 46.5% shooting, along with 42.4 rebounds and 28.0 assists, also eighth-best in the NBA. Defensively, they’re holding steady with 9.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per outing. Last season, Phoenix took two of four meetings from Golden State, averaging 121.5 points in those victories while limiting the Warriors to just 105 points per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/09/25 NBA Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors 95 - 133 02/01/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns 105 - 130 12/29/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns 109 - 105 12/01/24 NBA Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors 113 - 105 07/14/24 LVSL Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns 90 - 73

