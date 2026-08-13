Warning example as trigger: Borussia Dortmund rely on new transfer rule for El Mala

As Ruhr Nachrichten report, the majority principle between the coach, sporting director and sporting managing director no longer applies in the BVB hierarchy. Absolute unanimity now rules instead.

That means BVB only make a move in the transfer market for a player when none of the leadership trio has any reservations. That is currently the case with Said El Mala and was also true of the expensive deals for Konstantinos Karetsas (30 million, KRC Genk) and Joane Gadou (20 million, RB Salzburg).

For those three, Niko Kovac, Ole Book and Lars Ricken all gave the thumbs-up. Then it got serious. Karetsas and Gadou have already been unveiled as new signings, while talks with 1. FC Cologne over El Mala may also be close to a successful conclusion.

BVB may be on the verge of a transfer coup for Said El Mala

According to Sky, a written Dortmund offer worth 50 million euros plus another five million euros in bonus payments is due to arrive in the cathedral city soon. That means BVB will meet Effzeh's lofty demands for the German shooting star. The Express reported on Wednesday that there is an internal agreement, under which Cologne boss Thomas Kessler had promised El Mala permission to leave in that case.

So the third target, on whom every member of the Dortmund leadership agreed this summer, could also be on his way to the Ruhr region.

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Failed BVB transfer Yan Couto as a warning example

This new requirement for big transfers this summer also stems from one of the costliest misunderstandings of recent years. Unlike with Gadou, Karetsas and El Mala, there was no absolute unanimity over Yan Couto back in 2024. While Nuri Sahin wanted to add the Brazilian to his squad as a profile similar to the previously impressive Ian Maatsen on the other side, Ricken in particular is said to have had major doubts about the transfer.

Sebastian Kehl still pushed the deal through to fulfil Sahin's wish. The outcome is known: BVB agreed a quite hair-raising loan deal with Manchester City, under which the obligation to buy was triggered after only a few appearances, to the tune of 25 million euros. Before that, the Black and Yellows had already paid a loan fee of five million euros.

Couto never managed to justify that horrendous sum with his performances. In his first season he struggled badly to adapt, often played poorly and was really not a factor in Dortmund's game. In his second campaign, things improved somewhat after new coach Niko Kovac switched to a back three, with Couto as the right wing-back.

Even so, rival Julian Ryerson had an outstanding season (18 assists in 42 matches), so Couto made only 27 competitive appearances despite his improved performances and managed two goals and three assists.

Now, after two unsuccessful years, Couto and BVB have at least for the time being brought their chapter together to an end. The 24-year-old moved to Como on loan for a fee of three million euros. Cesc Fabregas is said to think highly of Couto there. According to consistent media reports, the negotiated purchase option is said to be 20 million euros. If the move becomes permanent, Dortmund would at least keep the loss on Couto to a minimum.

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