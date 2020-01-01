Waris rejects Wakaso's assertion on political influence in Ghana's performances

The France-based attacker holds a different opinion on the disappointments of the Black Stars in recent times

striker Abdul Majeed Waris disagrees with team-mate Mubarak Wakaso who has blamed the nation's big two political parties for the Black Stars' failures at major competitions in recent years.

Instead, the forward believes favouritism in player selections has been the main problem.

“I saw Wakaso making a comment that politics is affecting the Black Stars. I feel that it is not the political thing that is affecting the performance of the players on the field because politics does not play football," Waris said in YAC Media Instagram Live interview.

“I think with the national team, the politics affect the selection of players."

Waris has been the victim of some big calls in player selections, the most recent being his omission from Ghana's final squad for the 2019 (Afcon) after making the preliminary roster.

“With me, they call you from Europe when you’re performing and always drop you like a scapegoat for players who do not even play half a season, and I’m not going to talk about myself alone," the 28-year-old said.

“I feel the political aspect of player selection is something that is affecting the Black Stars.

“The selection is not based on your performance, it’s only based on politics in the team and I think it is something that affects us at tournaments because that’s the biggest stage that everyone wants to be part and that’s also when the politics get in a lot."

Speaking to Angel TV, Wakaso's comments had drawn wide reactions, forcing him to withdraw the statement and apologise to the political parties.

Ghana have not won a major senior tournament since lifting the Afcon title in 1982.