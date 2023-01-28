Walsall vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leicester will travel to face League Two team Walsall on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Brendan Rodgers' team has managed to win just once in their last seven outings and that came in the previous round of the FA Cup.
However, Walsall will be hoping to deliver a shock result by beating the Premier League side. The League Two team is currently 11th in the standings and have lost only once in their last five outings.
Walsall vs Leicester date & kick-off time
Game:
Walsall vs Leicester
Date:
January 28, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30 pm GMT / 7:30 am ET / 6:00 pm IST
Venue:
Bescot Stadium
How to watch Walsall vs Leicester on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be live-streamed on ESPN+.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BBC, with streaming options on BBC iPlayer.
The match is not being telecast in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NA
UK
BBC Red Button
BBC iPlayer
India
N/A
N/A
Leicester team news and squad
Rodgers will be without Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Wifred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Boubakary Soumare and Dennis Praet for his team's FA Cup clash against Walsall.
New signing Victor Kristiansen could make his debut for the visitors at left-back if the manager decides to rotate his side for the Cup game.
Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Castagne, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Albrighton, Mendy, Brunt, Perez; Daka, Iheanacho
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ward, Smithies, Iversen
Defenders
Faes, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Soyuncu, Kristiansen
Midfielders
Barnes, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Brunt
Forwards
Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka
Walsall team news and squad
Walsall's new signing Jamille Matt will be unavailable for selection as he is Cup-tied. Manny Monthe is the only other player who will miss the game for Walsall. Monthe was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Tranmere and is serving his suspension.
Walsall predicted XI: Evans; White, Daniels, McEntee; Knowles, Kinsella, Hutchinson, Comley, Gordon; Williams, Johnson
|Position
|Players
Goalkeepers
Evans, Barrett
Defenders
White, Gordon, Daniels, Menayese, Low, McEntee, Clarke, Foulkes, Sawyers
Midfielders
Labadie, Riley, Kinsella, Knowles, Earing, Comley, Shaw, Maddox, Kiernan, Perry, Allen, Hutchinson, Songo'o, Maher, Willmott
Forwards
Wilkinson, Williams, Douglas, Mukuna, Abraham