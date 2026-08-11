Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
وليد الفراجActionMa3Waleed

Translated by

Walid Al-Faraj: spending on the Saudi league will shock everyone!

Transfers
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al Qadsiah
Al Diriyah
Saudi Arabia

The Saudi media figure comments on the developments of the Roshn League

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has confirmed that the scale of spending on the Saudi Roshn League over the coming period will shock everyone.

Writing on his personal account on the "X" platform, Al-Farraj tweeted: "My advice to any Saudi player whose contract is ending or nearing its end is to ease their financial demands."

He explained: "I know that agents are applying pressure, and players have big ambitions, but the financial picture at the clubs, and the reduction in funding for signings, will be shocking to everyone."

His conclusion was blunt: "The smart ones will jump on an acceptable contract. The coming period will see tighter spending."

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

The remarks echo Al-Farraj's earlier warning that spending on deals in the Saudi league will drop over the coming period, with clubs shifting towards young players rather than top-tier stars.

That policy has already shown up in the current summer transfer window. Most teams have turned to younger signings and steered clear of world football's biggest names.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google